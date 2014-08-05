Image copyright Reuters Image caption France's CRS riot police were deployed to break up the fight between Sudanese and Eritrean migrants

Clashes between African migrants in the French port city of Calais have left more than 50 people injured.

A fight which started on Monday evening at a food distribution centre was initially broken up by police but later continued into the night.

Hundreds of migrants live in informal camps in the Calais port, trying to cross into Britain illegally.

French police have spent months trying to break up the camps, but the migrants say they have nowhere else to go.

The latest fight between Sudanese and Eritrean migrants was broken up for the second time once riot police were deployed.

A similar incident on Sunday left about 13 people injured.

In May authorities attempted to evacuate the migrants from camps built near the port following court rulings, but many have simply moved to different areas in the city.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The migrants live in camps close the Calais city centre

Image copyright Reuters Image caption They rely on themselves for food as well as volunteers at a food distribution centre