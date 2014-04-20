Europe

Finland air crash kills eight skydivers

  • 20 April 2014
Rescuers are seen through the trees at the Jamijarvi airport site, 20 April Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Rescuers are seen through the trees at the Jamijarvi airport site

Eight skydivers have been killed after their plane crashed near the town of Jamijarvi in Finland.

Three people, including the pilot, jumped to safety before the plane crashed and are currently in hospital.

Witnesses said the aircraft appeared to run into engine trouble before it came down.

Jamijarvi airport is one the most popular in the country for leisure and training flights.

The skydivers were all residents of the area, police said.

Related Topics

More on this story