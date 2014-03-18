Image copyright AFP Image caption Silvio Berlusconi says the court cases against him are politically motivated

Italy's highest appeals court has upheld a two-year ban from public office imposed on former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi after he was found guilty of tax fraud.

The ban means Berlusconi will be unable to stand in elections for the European Parliament in May.

After last year's verdict, he was also stripped of his senate seat and sentenced to four years' imprisonment.

The jail term is likely to be commuted to one year's community service.

Berlusconi's lawyer, Niccolo Ghedini, said he was "extremely disappointed" by Tuesday's ruling of Italy's Court of Cassation.

Berlusconi timeline 1994 : Wins first election with Forza Italia

: Wins first election with Forza Italia 2001 : Re-elected as PM

: Re-elected as PM 2006 : Loses election. Romano Prodi coalition rules

: Loses election. Romano Prodi coalition rules 2008 : Wins third election victory

: Wins third election victory 2009 : Wife files for divorce. Series of sex scandal claims begins

: Wife files for divorce. Series of sex scandal claims begins 2011 : Steps down amid economic and political turmoil

: Steps down amid economic and political turmoil 2013 : Convicted of paying for sex with under-age prostitute and abuse of power. Loses appeal on tax fraud. Expelled from Senate

: Convicted of paying for sex with under-age prostitute and abuse of power. Loses appeal on tax fraud. Expelled from Senate 2014: Investigation opens into witness-tampering. Bribery trial begins in Naples Profile: Silvio Berlusconi Q&A: Silvio Berlusconi on trial

Mariastella Gelmini, a senior member of Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, said the ruling was "abnormal and unjust".

"There is an ideological prejudice against Berlusconi that annuls the rights of the defence," said the former education minister.

Berlusconi, 77, has faced a string of court cases but the sentence for tax fraud, upheld last August, was the first definitive conviction.

He was convicted over deals his firm Mediaset made to purchase TV rights to US films.

The subsequent two-year ban on holding public office was imposed by a Milan court in October.

Last June Berlusconi was also convicted of paying for sex with an underage prostitute and abusing his power.

He was sentenced to seven years in jail and banned from ever holding public office. However, he is free pending the outcome of the appeals process.

In the latest case against him, Berlusconi went on trial in Naples last month for allegedly bribing a senator to join his party in 2006.

He denies any wrongdoing.

Correspondents say that, despite his court convictions and continuing legal battles, Berlusconi still remains an influential force in Italian politics.