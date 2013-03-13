Profile: Pope Francis

But observers say it is inaccurate to suggest the Pope is a liberal out and out. "Francis is also clearly 'conservative'", wrote John Allen Jr, editor of the Roman Catholic-oriented news website Crux, in 2016. He added that he had not yet "changed a single comma in the catechism, the official compendium of church teaching. He's said no to women priests, no to gay marriage, defined abortion as the 'most horrific' of crimes, defended the heart of the ban on birth control, and on every other contested issue declared himself a loyal 'son of the church'."