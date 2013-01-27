Bus plunges into Portugal ravine

Image copyright AP Image caption It had been raining heavily before the crash, reports said

At least 10 people have been killed and more than 30 injured when a bus crashed into a ravine in the eastern Portuguese town of Serta.

According to medial teams at the scene, the dead include four women and six men, all aged between 50 and 70.

The bus, registered in the Spanish town of Badajoz, was travelling to the northern city of Santa Maria da Feira.

Officials did not say what caused the crash but said it had been raining heavily.

Some 200 fire-fighters were deployed to the scene of the crash and reports said that the vehicle had to be cut to free passengers trapped inside.

The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals where six of them are reported to be in a serious condition.