An explosion has killed one person and seriously injured two others at a medical university in Chernivtsi, south-western Ukraine, local media say.

Police believe a 62-year-old man let off a grenade, killing himself and injuring a teacher and student.

One theory is that the assailant had a dispute with one of the teachers, Ukrainian TV said.

Police have cordoned off the area. The town does not have a history of such attacks.