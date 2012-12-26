Image copyright AP Image caption Traffickers had smuggled the hashish from Morocco to Spain

Spanish police have smashed a major drug-smuggling network, confiscating more than 11 tonnes of hashish and arresting 35 people.

Most of the hashish was stored in warehouses located in the central Spanish province of Toledo.

The drugs came from Morocco and were destined for distribution throughout Europe, authorities said.

Officers also seized more than 100,000 euros (£81,800) in cash, 14 cars and dozens of mobile phones.

"The dismantled organisation controlled the entire chain of trafficking, from production to packing, as well as transport to Spain, storage, and distribution throughout Europe, especially in France, Belgium, England and the Netherlands," police said in a statement.

Traffickers had smuggled the hashish from Morocco to Spain on trucks with tanks rigged to hide the drugs, they added.