Ingushetia media guide
- Published
The authorities are accused of stifling media freedom and of silencing opposition. The meagre local media scene consists almost entirely of official outlets.
Ingushetia is "a lawless zone where enemies of the press can attack journalists with impunity", says the US-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).
In 2022, the founder of the independent Ingush news site Fortanga, Izabella Evloeva, was placed on Russia's wanted list for "spreading misinformation". about the Russian army. It was the third charge against her since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
In 2008, Magomed Yevloyev, the editor of an opposition website, died from gunshot wounds after being detained by police.
Television is the main source of news and information, with Russian national networks commanding the lion's share of the audience. The sole, local terrestrial TV service is an opt-out of the national state-owned TV channel Rossiya.
Russia's national state-run Radio Russia and Mayak networks and the private entertainment-based network Serebryanyy Dozhd (Silver Rain) operate transmitters in Nazran.
Press/online
- Fortanga - independent news website in English and Russian
- Open Caucasus Media - independent news website covering the Caucasus
- Ingushetiya - weekly, owned by local government
- Serdalo - thrice-weekly, owned by local government
- Ingushetia.ru - official site, featuring reports from president's press service
Television
- GTRK Ingushetiya - local opt-out of national state-owned TV channel Rossiya
Radio
- GTRK Ingushetiya - local opt-out of state-run Radio Russia