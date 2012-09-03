Image copyright PA Image caption A row between schoolgirls over a comment on Facebook appears to have led to the murder

A 15-year-old Dutch boy has been sentenced to a year in juvenile detention after he confessed to killing a schoolgirl over a row that appears to have begun on Facebook.

Jinhua K was 14 when he fatally stabbed Joyce "Winsie" Hau at her home.

A teenage couple will appear in court next month charged with ordering the killing.

Jinhua was also convicted by the court in the eastern city of Arnhem of attempting to kill his victim's father.

As well as a year in youth detention, he faces up to three years' detention in a psychiatric institution.

The court heard that the row started when school friends Polly W and Joyce "Winsie" Hau fell out over comments Joyce had posted on Polly's Facebook wall.

According to reports in Dutch media, Polly W and her boyfriend gave Jinhua a note with the victim's address and let him know when she would be home.

Jinhua, whose surname is not given under Dutch law, apologised to the court for his actions. He had argued that he had been put under pressure by the girl and was unable to disobey her.

Experts said he was suffering from a severe behavioural disorder with psychopathic tendencies.

The judge told the court that the consequences of the murder had caused "an enormous shock in the neighbourhood, the city and the country".

The victim's father said that while he had lost a daughter, her killer had received only one year in custody. "That's a very big difference," he was reported as saying.