South Ossetia profile
South Ossetia seceded from Georgia in 1992 and proclaimed itself an independent republic. Georgia and the vast majority of UN countries do not recognize this independence.
South Ossetia saw a brief war between Russia and Georgia in 2008. Moscow subsequently recognised South Ossetia as an independent state, and began a process of closer ties that Georgia views as effective annexation.
South Ossetia is inhabited mostly by Ossetians, who speak a language distantly related to Persian. Most ethnic Georgians have been displaced from the region by the two conflicts. They had accounted for about a third of the population prior to the fall of the Soviet Union.
REPUBLIC OF SOUTH OSSETIA/STATE OF ALANIA: FACTS
- Capital: Tskhinvali
- Area: 3,900 sq km
- Population: 56,520
- Languages: Ossetian, Russian plus Georgian
- Life expectancy: 73 years
LEADER
President: Alan Gagloev
Gagloev became president of South Ossetia following the April 2022 presidential elections. One of his first acts was to cancel a referendum on unification with Russia, which had been planned for July 2022 until consultations with Moscow were complete.
During his election campaign he said his priority would be the development of the region's economy. In his inauguration speech he said that allied relations and integration with Russia would be "the main vector of our republic's foreign policy."
MEDIA
There is little media activity in South Ossetia beyond the state broadcaster and state news agency.
Moscow-based TV and radio channels are relayed extensively. A handful of private newspapers publish only sporadically.
- Ir - the state TV and radio company. Operates the only local TV station, which has news in Ossetian and Russian and relays Russian TV for most of the day. It operates the website mc-ir.ru and the Osinform news agency
- Osradio - pan-Ossetian website and radio station covering South Ossetia and Russia's North Ossetia
- Ossetian service of the Russian state-run Sputnik news agency with versions in Ossetian and Russian
- Res - the state news agency, formerly the South Ossetian press and information committee
TIMELINE
Some key dates in South Ossetia's history:
The Ossetians are believed to be descended from tribes which migrated into the area from Asia many hundreds of years ago and settled in what is now North Ossetia.
It is separated from Russia's North Ossetia region by a border running high in the Caucasus mountains. Much of the region lies more than 1,000 metres above sea level.
As the Russian empire expanded into the area in the 18th and 19th Centuries, the Ossetians did not join other peoples of the North Caucasus in putting up fierce resistance.
They sided with the Bolshevik forces that occupied Georgia in the early 1920s and, as part of the carve-up which followed, the South Ossetian Autonomous Region was created in Georgia, and North Ossetia was formed in Russia.
In the twilight of the Soviet Union, when nationalist leader Zviad Gamsakhurdia came to power in Georgia, separatist sentiment burgeoned in South Ossetia.
1990-92 - After several outbreaks of violence, the region declares its intention to secede from Georgia in 1990 and proclaims independence in 1992.
Sporadic violence involving Georgian irregular forces and Ossetian fighters continues until the summer of 1992 when agreement on the deployment of Georgian, Ossetian and Russian peacekeepers is reached.
2008 - Tensions between Georgia and Russia escalated into a full-blown military conflict after Georgia tried to retake South Ossetia by force following lower-level clashes with Russian-backed rebels.
Russian forces counter-attack and push Georgian troops out of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. After five days of fighting, the two sides sign a French-brokered peace agreement. Russia recognises both South Ossetia and Abkhazia as independent states.
2009 - Russia bolsters its position in South Ossetia by signing a five-year agreement to take formal control of its frontiers with Georgia proper, as well as those of Abkhazia.
2015 - Russia signs an "alliance and integration agreement" with South Ossetia that abolishes border checkpoints. Georgia views this as a closer step towards Russian annexation of the region. Russian forces push the border fence 1.5km further into Georgia proper - a short distance from Georgia's main west-east highway.
2017 - Region votes to rename itself the State of Alania. Alania was originally a medieval kingdom in the central North Caucasus, but there is a dispute in the region over who are the historic heirs of this kingdom.
2022 - South Ossetia announces it will open checkpoints with Georgia for 10 days a month.