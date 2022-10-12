Isle of Man profile - Leaders
Head of state: King Charles III, as Lord of Mann. Represented by a Lieutenant Governor
Chief minister: Alfred Cannan
In October 2021, Alfred Cannan was elected Chief Minister of the Isle of Man, taking over from Howard Quayle, who retired from Manx politics after holding the post since 2016.
Mr Cannan, who has been treasury minister for the past five years, said he accepted the role with "humility but also with a strong sense of purpose".
As treasury minister he was a strong advocate for reform of the National Health Service on the Isle of Man.