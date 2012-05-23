Abkhazia profile - Media
Russian TV and Abkhazian state TV are the main sources of news. Major Russian stations are relayed in the territory. AGTRK is the state-owned radio and TV broadcaster.
There is little or no access to Georgian TV, other than by satellite.
The only private TV, Abaza TV, is licensed to cover the entire region.
The Abkhaz government publishes newspapers in Abkhaz and Russian. Several private and papers publish alongside official titles.
Radio listeners can choose between Abkhazian, Russian, and Turkish stations.
The activities of the president and other leaders dominate the news on state media. Fear of retribution can mean that journalists self-censor. There is no significant questioning of Abkhazia's ties with Russia. Views toward Georgia are uniformly negative.
Internet access is growing. There were 129,000 internet users by January 2022, comprising 52% of the population (Datareportal.com).
Mobile operators Amobile and Aquafon are the leading providers of internet services. Several Abkhaz bloggers use Russian platform LiveJournal.
Press
- Respublika Abkhazia - official Russian-language paper, thrice weekly
- Apsny - official Abkhaz-language weekly
- Ekho Abkhazii - private Russian-language weekly
- Nuzhnaya Gazeta - private Russian-language weekly
- Chegemskaya Pravda - private Russian-language weekly
- Novyy Den - privatel weekly