A chronology of key events

1917 - Central Rada Council set up in Kiev following collapse of Russian Empire.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Millions of people, such as these farmers pictured near Kiev in 1934, died in a man-made famine

1918 - Ukraine declares independence: Ukrainian People's Republic set up. Numerous rival governments vie for control for some or all of Ukraine during ensuing civil war.

1921 - Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic established as Russian Red Army conquers two-thirds of Ukraine. Western third becomes part of independent Poland.

1932 - At least seven million peasants perish in man-made famine during Stalin's collectivisation campaign.

1941 - Ukraine suffers terrible wartime devastation as Nazis occupy the country until 1944.

More than 5 million Ukrainians die fighting Nazi Germany. Most of Ukraine's 1.5 million Jews wiped out by the Nazis.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption German troops storm a house in Sevastopol in 1942 during their occupation in which millions lost their lives

1944 - Stalin deports 200,000 Crimean Tatars to Siberia and Central Asia following false accusations of collaboration with Nazi Germany.

1945 - Allied victory in World War II leads to conclusive Soviet annexation of western Ukrainian lands.

1954 - In a surprise move, Soviet leader Nikita Krushchev transfers the Crimean peninsula to Ukraine.

Armed resistance to Soviet rule ends with capture of last commander of Ukrainian Insurgent Army.

1960s - Increase in covert opposition to Soviet rule, leading to repression of dissidents in 1972.

1986 - A reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power station explodes, sending a radioactive plume across Europe. Desperate efforts are made to contain the damaged reactor within a huge concrete cover. Many armed forces personnel die of radiation sickness.

Independence

1991 - Ukraine declares independence following attempted coup in Moscow: 90% vote for independence in nationwide referendum in December.

Early to mid 1990s - About 250,000 Crimean Tatars and their descendants return to Crimea following collapse of Soviet Union.

1994 - Presidential elections: Leonid Kuchma succeeds Leonid Kravchuk.

1996 - New, democratic constitution adopted and hryvnya currency introduced.

1997 - Ukraine and Russia also reach agreement on the Black Sea fleet.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Journalist Georgiy Gongadze was murdered in 2000

2000 - Chernobyl nuclear power plant is shut down, 14 years after the accident. Well over ten thousand people have died as a direct result of the explosion, the health of millions more has been affected.

2002 March - General election results in hung parliament. Parties opposed to President Kuchma allege widespread electoral fraud.

Leonid Kuchma Image copyright Getty Images Leonid Kuchma was forced out by popular pressure. His rule was tainted by scandal, corruption charges

2002 May - Leadership announces decision to launch formal bid to join Nato.

Orange Revolution

2004 November - Opposition leader Viktor Yushchenko launches mass protest campaign over rigged elections that gave victory to pro-Russian candidate Viktor Yanukovych. Supreme Court later annuls poll result.

Orange Revolution Image copyright Getty Images Orange-clad opposition supporters took to Kiev's streets and forced a change of government

2004 December - Viktor Yushchenko wins election re-run, sworn in as president in January.

2006 June-July - After months of bargaining, the backers of the Orange Revolution - the Yushchenko and Tymoshenko blocs and the Socialists - agree on a coalition, but the deal collapses.

The Socialists opt instead for a coalition with Viktor Yanukovych's Party of Regions and the Communists.

Yulia Tymoshenko Image copyright Getty Images Hero of the Orange Revolution was jailed for abuse of power in 2011, but freed after the 2014 revolution Profile: Yulia Tymoshenko

2007 December - Yulia Tymoshenko is appointed prime minister again, in coalition with President Yushchenko's party.

2008 October - Global financial crisis leads to decline in demand for steel, causing price of one of the country's main exports to collapse. Value of Ukrainian currency falls sharply and investors pull out.

Image copyright Getty Images Viktor Yushchenko spearheaded the Orange Revolution but disappointed in office Profile: Viktor Yushchenko

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) offers Ukraine a loan of $16.5bn (£10.4bn) to help it weather the storm.

Yanukovych comeback

2010 February - Viktor Yanukovych is declared winner of second round of presidential election. His main rival, Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, refuses to accept the result, alleging fraud.

2010 March - President Yanukovych appoints his long-standing ally Mykola Azarov prime minister.

2010 June - Parliament votes to abandon Nato membership aspirations.

2010 November - President Yanukovych vetoes a tax reform that had prompted thousands of business owners and opposition activists to protest in city centres nationwide. The reform was part of austerity measures demanded by the IMF as a condition of a $15bn (£9bn) bailout approved in August.

2011 March - The IMF puts its $15bn bailout on hold in response to the government's failure to pass a pension reform bill and its watering down of gas price increases.

2011 October - A court jails former PM Tymoshenko after finding her guilty of abuse of power over a gas deal with Russia in 2009. EU warns Ukraine of "profound implications".

2012 October - First parliamentary elections since President Yanukovych came to power see a decisive win for his governing Party of Regions and a surprise boost for the far-right Freedom party. OSCE observers, the United States and the European Union express concern at the conduct of the poll.

New revolution

2013 November - Tens of thousands of protesters take to the streets of central Kiev and other cities to protest at the government's sudden decision to abandon plans to sign an association agreement with the EU. They accuse the government of bowing to Russian pressure, as well as being corrupt and unaccountable.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Months of at times violent protests culminated in the collapse of the Yanukovych government in 2014

2014 February - Security forces kill at least 77 protesters in Kiev. President Yanukovych flees to Russia, opposition takes over.

2014 March - Russian forces annex Crimea, prompting biggest East-West showdown since Cold War. US and European Union impose ever-harsher sanctions on Russia.

2014 April - Pro-Russian armed groups seize parts of eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions on Russian border. Government launches military operation in response.

2014 May - Leading businessman Petro Poroshenko wins presidential election on pro-Western platform. Signs delayed EU association accord in July.

2014 July - Pro-Russian forces shoot down Malaysian airliner over eastern Ukraine conflict zone, killing all 298 people on board.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The wreck of the Malaysian airliner shot down over eastern Ukraine by pro-Russian armed group

2014 September - Government signs Minsk peace plan ceasefire with Russian-backed groups in eastern Ukraine.

Nato confirms Russian troops and heavy military equipment entering eastern Ukraine.

2014 October - Parliamentary elections produce convincing majority for pro-Western parties.

2014 November - Donetsk and Luhansk pro-Russian groups hold elections not provided for by Minsk plan. Ukraine rescinds pledge for regional autonomy in response.

European Union association

2015 February - Germany and France broker new ceasefire deal at talks in Belarus, resulting in a tenuous ceasefire.

2016 - Economy returns to fragile growth after two years of turmoil.

2017 July - Ukraine's association agreement with the European Union is ratified by all signatories, to enter into force on 1 September.

2018 May - Russian President Putin officially opens a bridge linking southern Russia to Crimea, an action Ukraine calls illegal.