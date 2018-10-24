Slovenia profile - Media
Public RTV Slovenia and private networks Pop TV and Kanal A are the main players in the TV sector.
Most households subscribe to cable, IPTV or satellite packages.
There are scores of commercial and public radio stations. The main newspapers are privately-owned.
The constitution supports freedom of expression, but journalists can be compelled by law to reveal their sources and defamation is a criminal offence, says Freedom House.
There were 1.6 million internet users by December 2017 - around 80% of the population (Internetworldstats).
The press
- Dnevnik - Ljubljana-based daily
- Delo - Ljubljana-based daily
- Vecer - Maribor-based daily
- Slovenske Novice - daily tabloid
- Finance - business daily
- Nedeljski dnevnik - weekly
- Mladina - weekly
- Primorske Novice - regional daily
- The Slovenia Times - English-language weekly
Television
- RTV Slovenia - public, operates national and regional services
- Pop TV - commercial
- Kanal A - commercial
- TV3 - commercial
Radio
- RTV Slovenia - public, operates national and regional services
- Radio Hit - commercial
- Radio City - commercial