Romania profile - Media

Newspapers are seen on sale at a kiosk in central Bucharest, Romania on April 30, 2019NurPhoto
Newspapers on sale in Bucharest

Romania has one of the most dynamic media markets in southeastern Europe. A handful of conglomerates dominates the industry.

TV is the medium of choice, with commercial stations Pro TV and Antena 1 being the leading outlets. TVR is the public broadcaster.

There is a competitive pay TV sector, via cable and satellite. Romania is yet to complete the switch to digital terrestrial TV (DTT).

There are more than 100 private radios. Public Radio Romania operates national, regional and local stations.

US-based Freedom House says the private media sector is dominated by influential businessmen who have their own political agendas.

There were 14.3 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 74% of the population (Internetlivestats.com). The most popular social network is Facebook.

Press

Television

Radio

News agency/internet