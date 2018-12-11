Portugal's commercial TVs have a lion's share of the viewing audience, and provide tough competition for the public broadcaster.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Portugal has a lively media scene

Public TV is operated by RTP. The main private networks are TVI and SIC. Multichannel TV is available via cable, satellite, digital terrestrial and internet protocol TV (IPTV). Cable is the dominant platform.

The public radio, RDP, competes with national commercial networks, Roman Catholic station Radio Renascenca and some 300 local and regional outlets.

Press freedom is guaranteed under the constitution. Defamation is a criminal offence but prosecutions are rare, says Freedom House.

There were 8 million internet users by December 2017 (Internetworldstats). Facebook is the leading social media platform.

The press

Television

RTP - public, operates RTP1, RTP2, news network RTP3 and external services RTP Africa, RTP Internacional

SIC - commercial, channels include news station SIC Noticias

TVI - commercial

NOS - main pay-TV operator

Radio

RDP - public, operates national networks, regional and external services

Radio Comercial - national, commercial

TSF - national, commercial

Radio Renascenca - church-run

News agency