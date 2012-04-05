Monaco profile - Media
- Published
The influence of Monaco's broadcast media extends far beyond the borders of the tiny state. From the 1960s Radio Monte-Carlo used powerful transmitters to reach listeners across much of France, and in the 1970s broadcasts to Italy began. Radio Monte-Carlo now has extensive FM networks in both countries.
Monte-Carlo Doualiya - a service for the Arab world set up in 1972 - is now based in Paris and operated by Radio France Internationale.
Television's great and good gather in Monaco every year for the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, set up in 1961 by Prince Rainier.
No daily newspapers are published in Monaco, but French papers cover news from the principality.
There were 38,500 internet users by July 2022, comprising 97% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).
Press
Television
Radio
- Radio Monte-Carlo (RMC) - Radio Monte-Carlo (RMC) French-language news and talk network
- Radio Monte-Carlo (RMC) - Radio Monte-Carlo (RMC) Italian-language network
- Riviera Radio - private, English-language radio station