Luxembourg profile - Media
- Published
Luxembourg exerts immense media clout and has a long tradition of operating radio and TV services for pan-European audiences, including those in France, Germany and the UK.
Media group RTL is behind much of this activity. Its outlets have been a part of the broadcasting landscape in France and Germany for decades.
Generations of British listeners grew up with Radio Luxembourg, which beamed pop music programmes into the UK. "The Great 208" is no more, but RTL is still a key player in media markets across Europe.
Luxembourg's media empire extends to the skies. It is home to Europe's largest satellite operator, Societe Europeenne des Satellites (SES), which operates the Astra fleet.
RTL and other privately-owned radios and TVs cater for domestic audiences. The constitution guarantees freedom of speech and of the press. Print media are privately owned and reflect diverse viewpoints.
There were 602,000 internet users by December 2021, comprising 96% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).
Press
Television
Radio
- RTL Radio Letzebuerg - RTL's domestic network
- Radio ARA - variety of music, some English-language programmes
- EldoRadio - pop music
- Honnert,7 (100.7) - public, cultural