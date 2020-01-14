The new political landscape that emerged after mass protests in 2018 has had a big impact on the media.

The main private TV networks, which were once directly or indirectly controlled by the ruling political elite, have since become largely free of state control.

But some problems persist, including a lack of financial independence, and political polarisation. The editorial stances of many outlets reflect the interests of their owners.

TV is the dominant medium and news source, though less so among younger people. Russian-language broadcast and print media are widely available.

Few Armenians use newspapers as their main news source. Print runs are small - usually a few thousand copies.

More than 2.1 million people are online, around 72% of the population (Hootsuite/We Are Social, January 2019).

The internet has long been seen as an information space that is beyond government control. Freedom House said in 2019 that Armenia had the freest internet in the former Soviet Union, outside the Baltic states.

There are 1.4 million social media users. Facebook is most popular platform. It was used to mobilise protesters in 2018 and is still a key forum for political debate.

The press

Television

Radio

News agencies/internet