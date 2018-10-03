Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The constitution guarantees "absolute" press freedom

National public radio and TV is provided by the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service (RUV), which is owned by the state.

The RUV is tasked with promoting the Icelandic language and culture. It is funded from a licence fee and advertising revenue.

Media ownership is highly concentrated. The 365 company runs the main private TV and radio stations and the highest-circulating newspaper, Frettabladid.

The constitution guarantees "absolute" press freedom, but the situation for journalists has worsened in recent years because of poor relations between politicians and the media, says Reporters Without Borders.

Legislation passed in 2010 aims to give greater protection to journalists and whistleblowers than any other such law in the world.

Around 50% of Icelanders get their news online, a media consumption poll found in 2018. It said very few young people use traditional media to follow current events.

By the end of 2017, 99% of Icelanders were online (Internetworldstats).

The press/online

Frettabladid - daily, distributed free-of-charge

Morgunbladid - morning daily

DV - evening daily

Vidskiptabladid - business

Baejarins besta - West Fjords local news

icelandreview.com - English-language site with news

Stundin - news site, known for investigative reporting

Kjarninn - website known for news analysis

Television

Radio