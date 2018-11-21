A lively commercial broadcasting sector provides stiff competition for public service outlets.

Public Ceska Televize (CT) operates several networks, including 24-hour news channel CT24. Public radio, Cesky Rozhlas (CRo), runs national and local stations.

The leading private TV channels Nova and Prima broadcast nationally. There are scores of privately-owned radio stations, including Impuls and Frekvence 1.

The media operate relatively freely and without undue government curbs, says Freedom House in its 2019 country report.

But it says there are concerns about the concentration of media ownership among wealthy business figures and the "potential impact of this on journalists' ability to investigate commercial interests".

Around 9.3 million Czechs were online by June 2019 (InternetWorldStats.com). Facebook is the leading social media platform.

