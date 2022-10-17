Cyprus profile - Media
- Published
The Cypriot media mirror the island's political division, with the Turkish-controlled zone in the north operating its own press and broadcasters.
State-run radio and TV compete with private operators, and relays of Greek and Turkish stations are on air across the island.
Freedom of speech is generally respected and a vibrant private press often criticises the authorities, says US-based Freedom House.
There were 1.1 million internet users in Cyprus by January 2022, 97% of the population, and 1.2 million Facebook users (Internetworldstats). Access is unrestricted, says Freedom House.
The press
- Cyprus Mail - English-language daily
- The Cyprus Weekly - English-language
- Phileleftheros - Greek-language daily
- Politis - Greek-language daily
- Simerini - Greek-language daily
- Kibris Gazete (northern Cyprus) - Turkish-language
- Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (CyBC) - public, operates CyBC1, CyBC2 and a satellite network
- ANT1 - commercial
- Mega TV - commercial
- Sigma TV - commercial
- Bayrak Radio-TV (northern Cyprus) - operates BRT 1, BRT 2
- Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (CyBC) - public, operates Proto (in Greek), Deutero (in English, Turkish, Armenian), Trito (in Greek) and Radio Love
- Radio Proto - commercial
- Radio Astra - commercial
- ANT1 FM - commercial
- Bayrak Radio-TV (northern Cyprus) - operates Bayrak Radio 1 (in Turkish), Bayrak International (in English), Bayrak FM and Bayrak Klasik