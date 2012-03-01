Croatia profile - Media
TV is the main source of news, followed by the internet. As well as a digital terrestrial TV (DTT) service, there are established cable, satellite and internet protocol TV (IPTV) operators.
Public broadcaster HRT is funded by advertising and a licence fee. It faces stiff competition from private networks, including leading national station Nova TV, which is owned by a US investment company.
Radio is a popular medium, with national and local commercial networks operating alongside public HRT.
Austrian and German media companies have stakes in the print media. A tabloid, 24 Sata, is the best-selling newspaper. In line with worldwide trends, circulation figures for the printed press are falling.
Reporters face harassment and occasional attacks, says US-based Freedom House. Reporters without Borders says government "meddling" at HRT is a problem.
There were 3.7 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 92% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).
Press
- Vecernji - daily
- Jutarnji - daily
- 24 Sata - tabloid daily
- Slobodna Dalmacija - Split-based daily
- Novi list - Rijeka-based daily
- Glas Istre - Pula-based daily
- Poslovni dnevnik - business daily
- Globus - Zagreb-based political weekly
- Nacional - Zagreb-based political, cultural weekly
Television
- Croatian TV - public, operates national networks
- RTL Televizija - national, private
- Nova TV - national, private
Radio
- Croatian Radio - public, operates three national networks
- Radio 101 - private, Zagreb area
- Otvoreni Radio - private, national
- Bravo Radio - private, national