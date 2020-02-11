Bosnia-Herzegovina profile - Media
Divisions between the entities that make up Bosnia-Herzegovina are reflected in the media.
TV is the most popular medium. BHRT is the state broadcaster, but the most influential TV outlets are those run by the Bosniak-Croat (RTVFBiH) and Serb (RTRS) entities. These are effectively controlled by the ruling political parties.
There are more than 200 commercial radio and TV stations. The sector is saturated and outlets operate within a weak advertising market. Advertising revenues for broadcasters outstrip those for print media.
Bosnian broadcasters face strong competition from their counterparts in Serbia and Croatia, and popular networks from these countries are widely available on cable.
Reporters Without Borders says the polarised political climate has created a hostile environment for media freedom. It says media ownership is concentrated and the ownership of outlets is not transparent.
There are more than 2.8 million internet users (Internetworldstats, 2019) - around 80% of the population. There is no filtering of online content. Facebook is the leading social media resource.
The press
- Oslobodjenje (Liberation) - Sarajevo, daily
- Dnevni Avaz (Daily Voice) - Sarajevo, daily
- Nezavisne Novine (Independent Newspaper) - Banja Luka, daily
- Glas Srpske (Voice of the Serb Republic) - Banja Luka, Bosnian Serb government daily
- Dnevni List (Daily Courier) - Mostar, daily
- Dani (Days) - Sarajevo, weekly
- Slobodna Bosna (Free Bosnia) - Sarajevo, weekly
Television
- Radio and TV of Bosnia and Herzegovina - state-wide public broadcaster, operates BHTV1
- Federation TV (FTV) - public TV service of Bosnian Muslim-Croat entity
- Serb Republic Radio-TV (RTRS) - operates public TV service of Bosnian Serb entity
- OBN - commercial
- Nova BH - commercial
- Hayat TV - commercial
- O Kanal - commercial
- Alternativna televizija (ATV) - commercial, Banja Luka-based Serb network
- N1 - commercial, news
- Al-Jazeera Balkans - commercial, regional outlet of well-known Qatari broadcaster
Radio
- Radio and TV of Bosnia and Herzegovina - state-wide public broadcaster, operates BH Radio 1
- Radio FBiH - public radio service of Bosniak-Croat entity
- Serb Republic Radio-TV (RTRS) - operates public radio service of Bosnian Serb entity
- Radio Herceg Bosna - Croat network, Mostar-based
- Bobar Radio - commercial, Bijeljina-based Bosnian Serb service
- Radio Stari Grad (RSG) - private, Sarajevo-based
News agencies/internet
- Federation News Agency (Fena) - state-run, Sarajevo-based, English-language pages
- SRNA - official Bosnian Serb agency
- Onasa - private, Sarajevo-based, English-language pages
- Anadolu Agency - Bosnian outlet of Turkish official news agency
- Klix - news site
- Radio Sarajevo - news site