Tiger kills lion in Turkish zoo

Image caption Six tigers remain in an enclosure at Ankara Zoo

A Bengal tiger has killed a lion at Ankara Zoo after finding a gap in the fence separating their cages, say zoo officials in the Turkish capital.

The tiger severed the lion's jugular vein in a single stroke with its paw, leaving the animal dying in a pool of blood, officials said.

They denied local media reports that the tiger had broken down the fence during the incident last September.

The zoo says it is safe for visitors, despite the incident.

Six tigers and two lions remain at the zoo.