Disneyland Paris cleaner dies after accident

  • 6 October 2010
Disneyland Paris (file picture)
Image caption The park is one of Europe's biggest tourist attractions

A cleaner at Disneyland Paris has died after falling into the water while working on an attraction.

Police say a preliminary investigation suggests the 53-year-old man was cleaning the It's a Small World ride when he fell and became trapped under a boat.

He was rescued and taken by helicopter to a hospital where he later died.

The man was employed by a subcontracting firm. An inquiry into the cause of the accident is under way.

Disneyland Paris in Marne-la-Vallee, east of the French capital, is one of the biggest tourist attractions in Europe.

