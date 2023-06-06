Kathleen Folbigg: Pardon for mum over baby deaths a 'victory for science'
An Australian woman convicted of killing her four infant children says she is "humbled" and "grateful" to be pardoned after 20 years.
Kathleen Folbigg was released from prison on Monday after an inquiry upheld new evidence which cast "reasonable doubt" on her convictions.
Originally accused of smothering her children, the evidence suggested they died due to rare genetic abnormalities.
Ms Folbigg described the decision to free her as "a victory for science".
The 55-year-old was met at the prison gates by long-time friend Tracy Chapman, who said she spent her first day of freedom enjoying simple pleasures.
These included a comfortable bed, pizza and garlic bread, and a Kahlua and coke, she told reporters, adding that Ms Folbigg was "in awe" of modern technology such as smartphones.
"There's no hate in Kath's heart, she just wants to live a life she missed for the last 20 years and move on," Ms Chapman said.
Lawyer Rhanee Rego said Ms Folbigg would now seek to have her convictions quashed in the Court of Criminal Appeal.
On Monday, New South Wales Attorney General Michael Daley said Ms Folbigg had been granted an unconditional pardon following an inquiry into her case.
The inquiry, led by retired judge Tom Bathurst, heard all four children could have died from natural causes.
A team of immunologists found that Ms Folbigg's daughters shared a genetic mutation - called CALM2 G114R - that can cause sudden cardiac death.
Evidence was also uncovered that her sons possessed a different genetic mutation, linked to sudden-onset epilepsy in mice.