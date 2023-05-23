Clare Nowland: Officer who tasered 95-year old woman suspended
The police officer who Tasered a 95-year-old woman at an Australian care home, critically injuring her, has been suspended.
New South Wales (NSW) Police said the 33-year-old senior constable was stood down with pay.
An investigation into the incident continues, as Clare Nowland receives "end of life care" in hospital.
Amid public outcry, critics have called the response by police and care home staff disproportionate.
Police say they were called to the care home in Cooma, about 114km (71 miles) south of Canberra, around 4:00 on Wednesday after reports Ms Nowland was "armed" with a steak knife.
The officer discharged his weapon when Ms Nowland - who has dementia - began approaching "at a slow pace".
"She had a walking frame. But she had a knife," Assistant Police Commissioner Peter Cotter told media on Friday.
Ms Nowland is believed to have suffered a fractured skull and a serious brain bleed after falling and hitting her head during the incident.
Community groups, including the NSW Council for Civil Liberties and People with Disability Australia (PwD), have strongly criticised the response, and called for better de-escalation training.
"The family are shocked, they're confused... and the community is outraged," family friend Andrew Thaler told the BBC on Friday.
"How can this happen? How do you explain this level of force? It's absurd."
In a statement on Monday, Ms Nowland's family added that they were grateful for the outpouring of support from around the world, but appealed for privacy amid a "worrying and distressing time".
"Well respected, much loved and a giving member of her local community, Clare is the loving and gentle-natured matriarch of the Nowland family," the statement said.
Investigations into the response by police and care home staff are under way, with the homicide squad involved.
"No officer, not one of us, is above the law," Mr Cotter said.
"All our actions will be scrutinised robustly from a criminal perspective as well."