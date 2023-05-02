Qantas appoints new CEO Vanessa Hudson as Alan Joyce steps down
- Published
Australia's flagship airline Qantas has announced its Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Hudson will replace current CEO Alan Joyce.
Ms Hudson, who has served in senior roles at Qantas for almost 30 years, will take over when Mr Joyce retires in November.
Chairman Richard Goyder said she has a "deep understanding" of Qantas.
The airline suffered a turbulent spell under Mr Joyce, posting record losses during the Covid-19 pandemic.
It also weathered severe criticism over cancelled flights, lost luggage and delays, but bounced back earlier this year with half-year profits of A$1.4bn.
Ms Hudson said it was "an absolute honour" to take over as CEO.
"This is an exceptional company full of incredibly talented people," she said in a statement.
Mr Goyder said Alan Joyce had done a "superb job" in his 15 years as CEO, and had positioned Qantas for a "bright future".
"He's faced more than his fair share of challenges and he's managed them exceptionally well - from the global financial crisis, to record oil prices, to intense competitive pressures and the Covid crisis."
Alan Joyce said he was stepping down having steered the airline through its Covid recovery plan .
"There's still a lot I want to deliver in the next six months and at the top of that list is ensuring a smooth handover to Vanessa, who I'm sure will excel in the role," he said.