Australia to ban recreational vaping, crackdown on black market
- Published
Recreational vaping will be banned in Australia, as part of a major government crackdown.
Minimum quality standards will also be introduced, and the sale of vapes in retail settings prohibited.
Nicotine vapes already require a prescription in Australia, but the industry is poorly regulated and a black market is thriving.
Health Minister Mark Butler says the products are creating a new generation of nicotine addicts.
Vaping was marketed as a therapeutic alternative to help smokers quit, Mr Butler will say in a speech unveiling the changes on Tuesday.
But in reality, vapes have become a recreational product targeted at kids and "sold alongside lollies and chocolate bars" in conveniences stores, he argues.
"Just like they did with smoking, 'Big Tobacco' has taken another addictive product, wrapped it in shiny packaging and added flavours to create a new generation of nicotine addicts," he will say.
Vapes are disproportionately used by young people in Australia, with research suggesting one in six 14-17 year olds has vaped, and one in four people aged 18-24.
"By contrast, only 1 in 70 people my age has vaped," Mr Butler, who is 52, will say.
He announced the government will crack down on vape imports, ban all single-use vapes, and require the products to have pharmaceutical-like packaging.
Restrictions on flavours, colours, nicotine concentrations and other ingredients will also be introduced.