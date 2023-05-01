Jock Zonfrillo: MasterChef Australia host dies suddenly, aged 46
Award-winning chef and MasterChef Australia host Jock Zonfrillo has died suddenly, aged 46.
The Scotsman worked with world-famous chefs in renowned restaurants around the world before opening his own in Adelaide in 2013.
His death was confirmed by Network 10, on the day it was due to air the 2023 season premiere of MasterChef.
Zonfrillo is survived by his wife and four children, who in a statement said their hearts were "shattered".
"So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we're too overwhelmed to put them into words," it said.
"For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky."
Network 10 also paid tribute to the star, saying he had inspired a nation of home cooks.
"Jock's charisma, wicked sense of humour, generosity, passion and love for food and his family cannot be measured. He will be greatly missed."
MasterChef will not air this week as planned, it said.
Born in Glasgow in 1976, Zonfrillo began working in kitchens at 12, and at 15 became an one of the youngest-ever apprentices to work at luxury Scottish resort, The Turnberry Hotel.
Two years later he started working for Michelin-starred British chef Marco Pierre White, in his famous Hyde Park Hotel.
But despite his burgeoning career, Zonfrillo said he became broke, homeless and addicted to heroin in his teenage years. He wrote at length about his struggles with drug addiction in his 2021 memoir, The Last Shot.
He said he turned a new leaf with a move to Australia in the 1990s, and went on to open several restaurants, his most successful - the award-winning Restaurant Orana - opening in 2013.
In 2019, the presenter was announced as part of an all new line-up for MasterChef Australia.
Former contestants and fellow celebrity chefs led the tributes to Zonfrillo on Monday.
"I'm so shocked... rest in peace chef, my heart and condolences to loved ones," Reynold Poernomo, who starred on the show in 2015 and 2020, wrote on Zonfrillo's Instagram.