Lachlan Murdoch drops lawsuit against news site Crikey
- Published
Media mogul Lachlan Murdoch has dropped his defamation case against Australian news site Crikey, which linked his family to the US Capitol attack.
It comes days after Fox News paid a $787.5m settlement to vote machine firm Dominion over false claims the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.
The Fox Corporation boss sued Crikey last year over what he says were "false" and "scandalous" allegations.
But his lawyer on Friday said pursuing the case would only benefit Crikey.
"Mr Murdoch remains confident that the court would ultimately find in his favour," lawyer John Churchill said in a statement.
"However he does not wish to further enable Crikey's use of the court to litigate a case from another jurisdiction that has already been settled and facilitate a marketing campaign designed to attract subscribers and boost their profits," he added.
Crikey - which launched in 2000 and employs 10 full-time journalists - had planned to argue its opinion piece was contextually true.
In court documents outlining its defence, it argued Lachlan Murdoch was morally and ethically culpable for the riot because Fox News, under his control and management, promoted claims the election was stolen, despite knowing they were false.
The chief executive of Private Media - which owns Crikey - had previously told the BBC they were "extremely confident" in their case.
The BBC has reached out to Crikey for comment.