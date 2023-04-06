Hugh Jackman: Wolverine star gets skin cancer all clear
- Published
Australian actor Hugh Jackman has returned to social media with the news that his recent skin cancer tests are all clear.
"My biopsies came back negative!!! Thank you ALL for the love. I feel it!", he posted.
The Wolverine star this week revealed he had undergone tests after a recent medical check-up.
Jackman had his first skin cancer removed in 2013, and has since had at least six procedures.
The actor repeated his sun-safety message, writing: "Please remember to wear sunscreen with a high level of SPF, no matter the season".
Jackman took the tests after his doctor noticed "little things which could be, or could not be basal cell [carcinomas]".
Basal cell carcinoma is a non-melanoma - which means it is much less likely to spread - and is caused by overexposure to the sun or sunbeds. Treatment for non-melanoma skin cancers are successful in 90% of cases, according to the NHS.
Australia is the skin cancer capital of the world, with more than 11,500 people diagnosed with a melanoma and an estimated 434,000 treated for other skin cancers each year.