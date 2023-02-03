Nick Kyrgios pleads guilty to assault of ex-girlfriend
- Published
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has admitted assaulting a former girlfriend.
The 27-year-old's guilty plea in a Canberra court came after his lawyers failed to have the charge dismissed on mental health grounds.
