Missing radioactive capsule found in Australia
- Published
Authorities in Australia say they have found a radioactive capsule which went missing last week.
Emergency services had "literally found the needle in the haystack", authorities in Western Australia said.
A huge search was triggered when the object was lost while being transported along a 1,400km (870-mile) route across Western Australia.
Mining giant Rio Tinto apologised for losing the device, which could have posed a serious danger if handled.