Kurtley Beale: Australian rugby player arrested over alleged sexual assault
Australian rugby union player Kurtley Beale has been arrested over allegations he sexually assaulted a woman in a Sydney pub last month.
Police say they are investigating reports a 28-year-old woman was attacked in beachside suburb Bondi on 17 December.
Mr Beale, 34, has played more than 90 games for Australia's national team, the Wallabies, over 10 years.
He was recently named in the Wallabies training squad for the World Cup.
Mr Beale has played most of his career in Australia but joined French team Racing 92 on a two-year deal in 2020.
At the end of his contract, he returned home to local team New South Wales Waratahs, with the hope of competing for Australia in a fourth World Cup in September.