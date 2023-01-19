Cassius Turvey: Three more charged over Aboriginal teen bashing death
- Published
Three more people have been charged with murder over the bashing death of Aboriginal schoolboy Cassius Turvey.
Police allege Cassius was chased by strangers and beaten with a metal pole while walking home in his school uniform in October.
The 15 year old died in a Perth hospital from head injuries 10 days later.
The case shocked Australia, prompting vigils attended by thousands around the country.
A 21-year-old man, Jack Steven James Brearley, was last year charged with murder. He is also accused of attacking one of Cassius' friends - a 13-year-old boy - as well as stealing his crutches.
He is yet to enter a plea to his charges.
Police say the new trio charged were with Mr Brearley at the time of the alleged assault.
The two men - aged 27 and 24 - and a 20-year-old woman will face court on Friday.
Police have previously said they do not believe the schoolboys knew their alleged assailants.
They are investigating claims the boys were racially abused before the attack, but Police Commissioner Col Blanch has urged the community not to speculate about a motive or "jump to conclusions".