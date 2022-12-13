Wieambilla: Six dead in shooting at remote Australian property
- Published
Six people, including two police officers, have been shot dead after a suspected ambush at a remote Australian property.
Police said they had been searching for a missing person in Wieambilla - 270km (168 miles) west of Brisbane, Queensland - when they were fired upon.
After a lengthy siege, three suspects were fatally shot by police. A motive remains unclear, authorities said.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called it a "heartbreaking day" for Australia.
Four officers initially went to the property on Monday afternoon local time.
Constables Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29, were shot dead as they approached. Another officer suffered a "bullet graze" and the fourth escaped the property, police said.
A 58-year-old man - believed to be a neighbour - was also killed by the suspects. Police have not named him or the alleged attackers.
Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll described it as an "unimaginable tragedy" and the state's largest loss of life in a single incident in many years.
"Those officers did not stand a chance. The fact that two got out alive is a miracle," she said after visiting the scene on Tuesday.
Mr Arnold and Ms McCrow were relatively new to the police force but both had earned a reputation for being committed and courageous, Ms Carroll said.
"Both under 30 years of age. Both had wonderful careers and lives ahead of them," she said, visibly emotional.
With investigations ongoing, Ms Carroll said she couldn't say if police were lured to the property, or comment on a possible motive. She said "many weapons" were used during the incident.
Local media reported that the officers were ambushed and Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers alleged they were killed "in cold blood".
"They were met by gunfire which was just relentless," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
"They were executed."
Local MP David Littleproud said the attack had left his community "numb".
"[These] are small country towns where this sort of thing just doesn't happen," he said.
The deaths will be investigated by the coroner and the police response will be examined by the force's ethical standards command, in line with standard practice.