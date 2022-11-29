Outback Wrangler star Matt Wright charged over fatal helicopter crash
- Published
A famous Australian crocodile wrangler has been charged over a helicopter crash that killed his friend and reality television co-star.
Known as the Outback Wrangler, Matt Wright is accused of perverting the course of justice, destroying and fabricating evidence, interfering with witnesses and unlawful entry.
He is the third person charged over the crash which killed Chris "Willow" Wilson in February.
Mr Wright denies any wrongdoing.
Mr Wilson, 34, was collecting crocodile eggs while suspended from the helicopter in a sling when crash happened in a remote part of the Northern Territory. He died and the pilot was seriously injured.
Mr Wright was not on board but was among the first on the scene in Arnhem Land, about 500km (310 miles) east of Darwin.
In a statement on Monday, a spokesperson for him said the crash was a "tragic accident" that took the life of his "close mate".
The 43-year-old will face court on Wednesday.
Mr Wright is the star of National Geographic's Outback Wrangler and Netflix's Wild Croc Territory reality shows.