Sydney school students injured after science experiment goes wrong
- Published
Multiple students in a primary school in the Australian city of Sydney have been injured after a classroom science experiment went wrong.
Reports say at least one student was rushed via ambulance to a hospital with serious burns. Others are believed to have suffered superficial burns.
Initial reports suggest the experiment involved sodium bicarbonate and methylated spirits, said outlet 9news.
Helicopters, paramedics and fire trucks were seen responding on scene.
The incident took place at Manly West Public School around 13:00 local time (02:00 GMT) on Monday.
One resident told the Sydney Morning Herald that a teacher had come out to tell a group of people who had gathered outside what had happened.
"The teacher who addressed us said it was a science experiment that went wrong and some chemical burns were involved," said Tyson Atkins.