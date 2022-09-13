Uncle Jack Charles: Revered Aboriginal actor and elder dies aged 79
By Tiffanie Turnbull
BBC News, Sydney
Celebrated Aboriginal Australian actor Uncle Jack Charles has died aged 79.
Charles starred in prominent Australian films in a career spanning decades and is sometimes lauded as the father of Indigenous theatre.
Having been taken from his parents as a baby and abused in state care, his work also canvassed how trauma had fuelled years of drug addiction and crime.
Charles died peacefully on Tuesday in a Melbourne hospital after suffering a stroke, his publicist said.
The Boon Wurrung, Dja Dja Wurrung, Woiwurrung and Yorta Yorta elder led a "remarkable life", the publicist said in a statement.
"We are so proud of everything he has achieved... Elder, actor, musician, potter, activist, mentor, a household name and voice loved by all."
Reader note: Uncle Jack Charles's family have given permission for his name and image to be used.