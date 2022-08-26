Australia drug bust: Largest-ever crystal meth haul found in marble
By Tiffanie Turnbull
BBC News, Sydney
- Published
Almost two tonnes of methamphetamine has been seized by Australian police - the biggest bust of the drug in the country's history.
Police found 1,800kg of what is known locally as ice inside shipping containers at a Sydney port.
The record haul was concealed in marble and has a street value of more than A$1.6bn ($1.1bn; £942,000).
Three men have been charged over their alleged roles in importing the drugs from the Middle East.
Authorities say the men are part of a broader syndicate with international links.
New South Wales Police said the group was "sophisticated" but officers could not believe their "audacity" in attempting to import such large drug quantities without detection.
"These figures are staggering," said Detective Chief Supt John Watson.
"This seizure is the biggest in Australia's history."
In an unrelated investigation, police seized almost 200kg of drugs from a vintage Bentley at the same port earlier this month.
Acting on a tip off, border officials X-rayed the luxury car - which had arrived from Canada - and found "anomalies".
Police then found drugs concealed behind its headlights, ultimately uncovering a total of 161kg of methamphetamine and 30kg of cocaine. Three men have been arrested.