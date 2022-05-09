Australia election: The outsiders who could reshape Australia's politics

"It's been an issue for the Labor Party since the rise of the Democrats," he said, referring to a centrist party set up in the late 1970s. "But then more specifically the rise of the Australian Greens, with their vote now firmly established between 10-15% depending on the state. That's 10% of the vote that the Labor Party used to able to count on as votes for them. So, they have already had the existential battle. For the Liberal Party it is a new phenomena."