North Korea: Kim Jong-un vows to step up nuclear weapons programme
By Zubaidah Abdul Jalil
BBC News
- Published
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a defiant speech at a military parade on Monday night, vowing to ramp up the country's nuclear arsenal.
The parade, to mark the founding anniversary of North Korea's armed forces, also saw several banned Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) displayed.
In March, North Korea tested a ICBM for the first time since 2017.
This sparked wide condemnation from the international community.
The US also imposed several sanctions on the country after the test - ICBMs, designed for nuclear arms delivery, extend North Korea's strike range as far as the US mainland.
However, Mr Kim has been undeterred by the condemnation so far.
"We will continue to take steps to strengthen and develop our nation's nuclear capabilities at the fastest pace," he said, according to a report by the official Korean Central News Agency.