Djokovic: Covid infection gave him vaccine exemption, lawyers say
- Published
Tennis star Novak Djokovic had a vaccine exemption to enter Australia due to a recent Covid infection, his lawyers say in court documents.
"The date of the first positive Covid PCR test was recorded on 16 December 2021," they said.
Djokovic was denied entry to Australia after landing in Melbourne this week to play in the Australian Open.
He is currently in immigration detention with a court challenge due on Monday.
Djokovic, who has said he is opposed to vaccination, had been granted a medical exemption to play in the tournament in a decision that infuriated many Australians.
But he was dramatically denied entry on landing.
