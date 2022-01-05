Australia cancels visa of tennis No.1 Djokovic
World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic has been denied entry to Australia over an issue with his visa.
The player arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday where authorities noticed a mistake on his application.
Djokovic was due to play in the Australian Open, after being exempted from vaccination rules.
He will be flown out of the country later on Thursday but his lawyers will challenge the decision, Australian media report.
