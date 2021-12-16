Tasmania bouncy castle fall: Child killed and several others injured
- Published
A child has died and others are critically injured after falling from a bouncy castle that was blown into the air in Australia, police say.
The incident happened at a primary school in Devonport, Tasmania, around 10.00 local time on Thursday (23:00 Wednesday GMT).
Police said the children had fallen from a height of about 10m (32ft).
"No further details about the fatality can be released at this stage for privacy reasons," Tasmania Police said.
It added "a number of others" were critically injured in the accident, which had been caused by a "wind event".
Paramedics and a rescue helicopter were on the scene and had transported several of the injured to hospital.
The Hillcrest Primary School had been holding an end-of-year fete for students, reported the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).
Awful scene at Tasmania’s Hillcrest Primary School. Multiple students seriously injured after a jumping castle flipped in a gust of wind @abcnews pic.twitter.com/OTsRUzmDym— Monte Bovill (@MonteBovill) December 16, 2021
ABC reporter Monte Bovill described it as a "devastating scene", tweeting that "parents have been running to the school to collect their children".
Earlier, Tasmania's Premier Peter Gutwein said he was still receiving information but "all the relevant emergency services" were at the scene.
"As this involves a primary school, thoughts are obviously with the people involved [and] obviously the parents of the children that have been injured," he said.