Australia outback rescue: Family safe after stranded for four days
- Published
A family has been rescued from Australia's remote outback after being stranded for four days when their campervan became bogged down.
Lindsey and Ori Zavros and their young children Zoe and Zane got stuck in heavy rain about 150km (95 miles) from Oodnadatta, the closest town.
They called for help last Friday but were told a land rescue could be weeks away due to flooding in the area.
With searing temperatures forecast, a rescue helicopter was sent on Tuesday.
"The family are being flown to Coober Pedy to stay the night, where they will then make their own further travel arrangements," said a statement by South Australia police.
Earlier this week, authorities dropped them emergency goods - including water and a satellite phone - from the air. The family also had some supplies in the van.
"We are thrilled - thrilled to bits - that they are going to be finally rescued," Mr Zavros's mother, Theo, told ABC News earlier on Tuesday.
Temperatures are forecast to reach 38C (100F) in the area in the coming days.
The family, from Perth, had been travelling around Australia in their campervan since November last year and had chronicled their journey on Instagram.
"We're heading inland now to tick off another place on our bucket list," they wrote recently on social media.
Their van will be left at the site, local media reported.