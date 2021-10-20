Michael Slater: Australian ex-cricketer arrested over alleged domestic violence
- Published
Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater has been arrested over an alleged domestic violence incident.
The 51-year-old - now a cricket commentator - was arrested at his Sydney home on Wednesday and taken to a police station, local media reported.
New South Wales Police confirmed an alleged incident happened last week. They have not disclosed further details.
No charges have been laid and Mr Slater has not commented publicly.
The former batsman was part of the Australian cricket team from 1993 to 2001, playing 74 Tests.
He has since held prominent positions on TV but was let go last week by Australia's Channel Seven, which cited financial pressures.
Mr Slater made headlines in May when he accused Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison of having "blood on his hands" over his response to the pandemic.
It followed the government issuing a two-week ban on Australian citizens returning from India during the height of that nation's coronavirus crisis.
The father-of-three had been in India at the time, commentating for local networks on the Indian Premier League season.