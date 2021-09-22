Melbourne earthquake: Tremor rattles southeast Australia
- Published
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake has rattled Australia's southeast including the city of Melbourne.
The earthquake happened about 09:15 local time on Wednesday at Mansfield, not far from the Victorian state capital.
Footage on social media showed damage to some buildings, but no injuries were immediately reported.
It struck at a depth of 10km (6 miles), according to government tracker Geosciences Australia.
Victoria's State Emergency Service said residents across the region had felt the tremor.
There was no threat of a tsunami, the authority tweeted.
Melbourne, the country's second largest city, is home to about five million people.
The city is currently in lockdown due to a recent wave of coronavirus cases.
Large earthquakes are considered an uncommon occurrence in Australia, because the continent lies centrally on a tectonic plate.